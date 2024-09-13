Spain tries to calm spiralling row with Venezuela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Spain tried to calm the war of words with Venezuela Friday with relations between the two countries almost at breaking point after Caracas recalled its ambassador.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil summoned the Spanish ambassador there to a meeting Friday after ordering his country's envoy to Spain to come home for "consultations".

The new flare-up followed Spain's Defence Minister Margarita Robles calling the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a "dictatorship" Thursday, and expressing her support for "the Venezuelans who had had to leave their country" because of his regime.