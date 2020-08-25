UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Turns To Army To Track Coronavirus Contacts - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:29 PM

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts - Prime Minister

Spain will use the army to track contacts of coronavirus patients in an effort to stem the rise in infections, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Spain will use the army to track contacts of coronavirus patients in an effort to stem the rise in infections, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday.

"The government will make 2,000 troops of the Armed Forces available to autonomous communities for the tracking purpose," he said during a news conference.

The Spanish capital Madrid and the northeastern region of Catalonia account for the largest share of infections in the country.

Spain has confirmed over 400,000 cases and almost 29,000 virus-related deaths since March. Infections rose sharply after a strict lockdown was lifted in June.

Sanchez admitted that the virus rebound was alarming but promised that his Socialist government would drive the curve down again.

He said devolved governments had the option of bringing back coronavirus restrictions but their experience of dealing with the pandemic meant the limits would not be as tough as in March.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Madrid Spain March June Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

21 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

22 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

22 minutes ago

PES reviews arrangements for providing emergency c ..

22 minutes ago

Food department imposes Rs 337 mln fine on profite ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.