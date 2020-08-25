Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Spain will use the army to track contacts of coronavirus patients in an effort to stem the rise in infections, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday.

"The government will make 2,000 troops of the Armed Forces available to autonomous communities for the tracking purpose," he said during a news conference.

The Spanish capital Madrid and the northeastern region of Catalonia account for the largest share of infections in the country.

Spain has confirmed over 400,000 cases and almost 29,000 virus-related deaths since March. Infections rose sharply after a strict lockdown was lifted in June.

Sanchez admitted that the virus rebound was alarming but promised that his Socialist government would drive the curve down again.

He said devolved governments had the option of bringing back coronavirus restrictions but their experience of dealing with the pandemic meant the limits would not be as tough as in March.