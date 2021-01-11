Spain, UK to Remove Gibraltar Border Checkpoint Under Post-Brexit Deal - Reports

The preliminary agreement reached between Spain and the United Kingdom concerning the future of Gibraltar includes the elimination of the border checkpoint on this British territory, Spanish news agency El Pais reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The preliminary agreement reached between Spain and the United Kingdom concerning the future of Gibraltar includes the elimination of the border checkpoint on this British territory, Spanish news agency El Pais reported on Monday.

Spain and the UK will implement the so-called "double-key" system for entry through the port and airport of Gibraltar. According to the document seen by El Pais, the double-key system means that Gibraltar will be the first to decide if it authorizes the entry of a visitor according to its own database.

Spain will be the second one to choose who will enter the Schengen area, into which Gibraltar will be integrated, by using the Schengen database.

The deal will also include such points as mobility, sovereignty, visas, residence permits, the role of Spain and other paragraphs.

The Madrid-London agreement, which is already in force, was reached on December 31, a few hours before the UK exited the European Union. The preliminary deal aimed to avoid a hard Brexit on the border with Gibraltar.