Spain Unsure If J&J Vaccine To Be Delivered Amid Suspension Of Rollout In Europe

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Spain Unsure If J&J Vaccine to Be Delivered Amid Suspension of Rollout in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The Spanish health authorities are unsure if the delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus will be suspended, a Spanish Health Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday, following a US probe into reports of blood clotting in some recipients of the vaccine that prompted the company to delay the rollout in Europe.

"The usual procedure ought to be followed: the company should talk to Europe, Europe to AEMPS (the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Medical Products), and AEMPS with us. We cannot say whether it will arrive or not," the spokesperson said in response to a question about the first delivery of the vaccine to Spain.

The European country was expected to receive the first batch of the so-called Janssen vaccine, including 300,000 doses, on Wednesday.

However, the use of the single-dose vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson has been paused in the United States after CDC and FDA officials announced an investigation into abnormal blood clots occurring 6-13 days after vaccination. Johnson & Johnson then decided on Tuesday to halt the rollout in Europe.

Earlier on Tuesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said all vaccines that were being delivered to Spain were safe, arguing that additional checks and delays "demonstrate guarantees of these vaccines."

