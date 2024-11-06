Spain Unveils $11 Bln Aid Plan After Catastrophic Floods
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Spain on Tuesday announced an aid package worth 10.6 billion Euros ($11.5 billion) to rebuild regions devastated by its worst floods in a generation that have killed 219 people.
The exceptional Mediterranean storm that lashed eastern Spain a week ago triggered surging torrents of muddy water that have left a trail of destruction and an unknown number of missing.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a series of measures including aid to small and midsize businesses, self-employed workers and households that have suffered deaths, incapacity and damage to homes and belongings.
Tax relief and a three-month postponement to repaying mortgages and loans were also among the announcements, which Sanchez likened to the state's intervention during the Covid-19 pandemic to protect the economy and livelihoods.
