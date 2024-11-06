Spain unveils $11 bn aid plan after catastrophic floods

Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Spain announced Tuesday an aid package worth 10.6 billion Euros ($11.5 billion) to rebuild regions devastated by its worst floods in a generation that have killed 219 people.

The exceptional Mediterranean storm that lashed eastern Spain a week ago triggered surging torrents of muddy water that have left a trail of destruction.

Regional judicial authorities in Valencia said late Tuesday that they had listed 89 people as missing based on analysis by police and forensic investigators.

Their estimate was the first time a provisional figure had been put on an unknown number of people yet to be accounted for following the deluge.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a series of measures including aid to small and midsize businesses, self-employed workers and households that have suffered deaths, incapacity and damage to homes and belongings.

Tax relief and a three-month postponement to repaying mortgages and loans were also among the announcements, which Sanchez likened to the state's intervention during the Covid-19 pandemic to protect the economy and livelihoods.

The government will take on all emergency spending by local councils linked to clearing mud, debris and ruined property and restoring drinking water, Sanchez told a news conference.

Spain has also requested aid from the EU solidarity fund, he added.

Security forces and emergency services personnel are working around the clock to repair damaged infrastructure, distribute aid and search for bodies in Spain's largest peacetime deployment of its armed forces.

Sanchez said almost 15,000 troops, police officers and civil guards were in the eastern Valencia region that has suffered most of the deaths and destruction, up from 7,300 on Saturday.

Firefighters combed through piles of damaged vehicles and pumped water from inundated garages and car parks where more victims may be discovered, AFP journalists saw.

Maribel Albalat, mayor of the ground-zero town of Paiporta, told public broadcaster TVE they were doing "better, but not well" with many streets still inaccessible and residents struggling to get a phone signal.

Rescuers in the southeastern town of Letur have found one of the missing bodies they were looking for, announced the central government's representative in the Castilla-La Mancha region, Pedro Antonio Ruiz.

Two Chinese citizens, two Romanians and an Ecuadorian are among the dead, authorities in those countries have said. The floods also claimed three British victims, UK media have reported.