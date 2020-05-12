Spain unveils 14-day quarantine for arrivals

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:41 PM

People arriving in Spain will face a mandatory 14-day quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the government announced on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :People arriving in Spain will face a mandatory 14-day quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the government announced on Tuesday.

The measure comes into effect on Friday and will remain in force until May 24 when the state of emergency expires -- or beyond if the measure is extended, it said.

"This measure is considered proportionate to the gravity of the situation and in line with the controls reestablished along internal borders by a large number of member states of the European Union," the order said.

"The favourable evolution of the epidemic in our country and the start of the rollback make it necessary to reinforce measures of control," it said.

"Given the global distribution of the virus and working from the principle of precaution, it is necessary that anyone coming from abroad observe a 14-day quarantine period."

