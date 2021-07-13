UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Urges Cuba To Accelerate Reforms Amid Nationwide Protests - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nationwide Protests - Foreign Ministry

The Spanish government is advocating the right of Cubans to peaceful demonstrations, calling on the authorities to speed up reforms that meet citizens' demands and offer help to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic consequences, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Spanish government is advocating the right of Cubans to peaceful demonstrations, calling on the authorities to speed up reforms that meet citizens' demands and offer help to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic consequences, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Spain defends the fundamental right of all citizens to freely and peacefully demonstrate and calls for the Cuban authorities to respect this. Cuba is suffering from a crisis involving various aspects, including the economic crisis and the drop in tourism stemming from COVID. To tackle this situation, it is necessary to step up the pace of the reforms," the Spanish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Spain is also concerned about the pressing needs of Cuba's population, in connection with which the minister said they would study "ways to provide assistance to alleviate the situation" in the context of the pandemic, as Madrid has done for other Latin American countries.

On Sunday, Cuba witnessed its largest protests since 1994, fueled by anger over shortages of basic goods. Thousands of people demanded free elections and the resolution of social issues. Other demands were connected with the shortage of medicines, as well as basic necessities. Demonstrations took place in 10 out of 168 municipalities of the country. In response, government and ruling Communist Party supporters held their own marches, following President Miguel Diaz-Canel's calls to take to the streets and repel provocations.

Related Topics

Resolution Shortage Madrid Spain Cuba Sunday All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 1200 subsidy being given to farmers on each bag ..

3 minutes ago

RPO kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

3 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown programme

7 minutes ago

Fakhar Imam stresses production of high quality se ..

9 minutes ago

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.