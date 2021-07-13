Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nationwide Protests - Foreign Ministry

The Spanish government is advocating the right of Cubans to peaceful demonstrations, calling on the authorities to speed up reforms that meet citizens' demands and offer help to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic consequences, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Spanish government is advocating the right of Cubans to peaceful demonstrations, calling on the authorities to speed up reforms that meet citizens' demands and offer help to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic consequences, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Spain defends the fundamental right of all citizens to freely and peacefully demonstrate and calls for the Cuban authorities to respect this. Cuba is suffering from a crisis involving various aspects, including the economic crisis and the drop in tourism stemming from COVID. To tackle this situation, it is necessary to step up the pace of the reforms," the Spanish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Spain is also concerned about the pressing needs of Cuba's population, in connection with which the minister said they would study "ways to provide assistance to alleviate the situation" in the context of the pandemic, as Madrid has done for other Latin American countries.

On Sunday, Cuba witnessed its largest protests since 1994, fueled by anger over shortages of basic goods. Thousands of people demanded free elections and the resolution of social issues. Other demands were connected with the shortage of medicines, as well as basic necessities. Demonstrations took place in 10 out of 168 municipalities of the country. In response, government and ruling Communist Party supporters held their own marches, following President Miguel Diaz-Canel's calls to take to the streets and repel provocations.