UrduPoint.com

Spain Urges EU To Work Out Uniform Response To Migrant Crisis On Belarus Border

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:16 PM

Spain has called on the European Union to develop a set of coordinated measures in response to the deteriorating migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Spain has called on the European Union to develop a set of coordinated measures in response to the deteriorating migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Monday.

"This response has to be common, which is something Spain has always called for. All the questions relating to migrants and migration must have a common, firm, and clear answer, in solidarity with all EU member states. And it must be accepted with everyone's consent," Albares told reporters before the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

The Spanish top diplomat added that using migrants as a "political tool" is inadmissible and that the territorial integrity of countries must be respected.

Thousands of migrants have amassed on the Belarusian-Polish border over the past few weeks hoping to further transit to Poland, which is part of the European Union. Poland has bolstered border guard and deployed the military to border regions to prevent migrants from entering its territory. Warsaw has accused Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis. Belarus has rejected the allegations and, in turn, has accused Poland of forcibly pushing migrants out.

