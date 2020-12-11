Spain Urges European Commission to Conduct Simultaneous Vaccination in EU - Sanchez

Spain urges the European Commission to conduct COVID-19 vaccination in the bloc simultaneously, with the start dates no farther than one week apart, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday after the EU leader summit

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Spain urges the European Commission to conduct COVID-19 vaccination in the bloc simultaneously, with the start dates no farther than one week apart, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday after the EU leader summit.

European Union leaders gathered on Thursday and Friday in Brussels for the last two-day summit planned for this year. One of the main issues discussed was the vaccination strategy that the European Union will adopt after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves the first doses to immunize European citizens against COVID-19.

"One of the conclusions is to try to strengthen coordination in the vaccination strategy. There have been a number of countries, including Spain, that have asked the European Commission and member states to start vaccination in on the same week, if not on the same day. Because it is very important to share information about the vaccination process and inform the citizens of Spain and all European citizens," Sanchez said after the summit of EU leaders at a press conference in Brussels, which was broadcast by 24 Horas tv channel.

Spain has ordered for 140 million doses of vaccines through the EU distribution system, enough for the vaccination of 80 million people, over and above Spain's population of 47 million people. The authorities expect that 15-20 million Spaniards will be vaccinated by May-June.

Vaccination in Spain is to start in January and will be conducted in three stages. At the first stage, about 2.5 million people will be vaccinated, among them residents and employees of nursing houses and centers for people with disabilities and medical workers. The second stage is expected to last from March to June. At the third stage, the Ministry of Health expects all population groups to get the vaccine.