UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Urges European Commission To Conduct Simultaneous Vaccination In EU - Sanchez

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:17 PM

Spain Urges European Commission to Conduct Simultaneous Vaccination in EU - Sanchez

Spain urges the European Commission to conduct COVID-19 vaccination in the bloc simultaneously, with the start dates no farther than one week apart, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday after the EU leader summit

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Spain urges the European Commission to conduct COVID-19 vaccination in the bloc simultaneously, with the start dates no farther than one week apart, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday after the EU leader summit.

European Union leaders gathered on Thursday and Friday in Brussels for the last two-day summit planned for this year. One of the main issues discussed was the vaccination strategy that the European Union will adopt after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves the first doses to immunize European citizens against COVID-19.

"One of the conclusions is to try to strengthen coordination in the vaccination strategy. There have been a number of countries, including Spain, that have asked the European Commission and member states to start vaccination in on the same week, if not on the same day. Because it is very important to share information about the vaccination process and inform the citizens of Spain and all European citizens," Sanchez said after the summit of EU leaders at a press conference in Brussels, which was broadcast by 24 Horas tv channel.

Spain has ordered for 140 million doses of vaccines through the EU distribution system, enough for the vaccination of 80 million people, over and above Spain's population of 47 million people. The authorities expect that 15-20 million Spaniards will be vaccinated by May-June.

Vaccination in Spain is to start in January and will be conducted in three stages. At the first stage, about 2.5 million people will be vaccinated, among them residents and employees of nursing houses and centers for people with disabilities and medical workers. The second stage is expected to last from March to June. At the third stage, the Ministry of Health expects all population groups to get the vaccine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Brussels Same Spain Turkish Lira January March June TV All From Share Million

Recent Stories

Brexit hopes dim as Johnson says failure 'very lik ..

3 minutes ago

Bottas back on top ahead of Hamilton as Mercedes r ..

3 minutes ago

Bloomberg News employee detained by Chinese author ..

3 minutes ago

UAE sends seventh medical aid flight to Sudan in f ..

21 minutes ago

20 more tested positive in District Tharparkar

3 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to ensure implementation of C ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.