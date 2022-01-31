Spain Urges NATO Not to Forget About Security Threats on Southern Borders

NATO should not neglect security issues on its southern flanks as it focuses on boosting capabilities in Eastern Europe in response to the Ukrainian crisis, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) NATO should not neglect security issues on its southern flanks as it focuses on boosting capabilities in Eastern Europe in response to the Ukrainian crisis, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday.

"The Mediterranean, the Maghreb, the Sahel and sub-Saharan Africa are vital for Nato and for Europe. We talk about a Nato 360-degree approach (to respond to threats) but, without content, this will be just a slogan... Nato needs to think about what its role is going to be," Albares said in an interview with the Financial Times, speaking ahead of a Madrid summit on the alliance's updated strategy.

Albares urged the alliance to step up its engagement in the region, including diplomacy efforts, police and army training and help with border patrols.

Security on NATO's southern borders is of vital importance to Spain, which heavily relies on Algeria for gas supplies and on Morocco for helping curb undocumented migration from the turbulent Sahel region, a hotbed of Islamic insurgency.

The next NATO summit will be held in Madrid on June 29-30, 2022, during which a new concept for the alliance is expected to be adopted.