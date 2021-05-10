UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Urges Responsibility As Parties Mark Curfew's End

Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:55 PM

Spain urges responsibility as parties mark curfew's end

Spain's government called Monday for "responsibility", insisting health restrictions were still in place after weekend images showed people celebrating the state of emergency's end without masks or social distancing

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Spain's government called Monday for "responsibility", insisting health restrictions were still in place after weekend images showed people celebrating the state of emergency's end without masks or social distancing.

"The end of the state of emergency does not mean the end of restrictions. Far from it. The virus threat still exists," Justice Minister Juan Carlos Campo wrote in an opinion piece in El Pais daily.

"That's why the authorities will continue to take action and the public must keep on behaving responsibly." After more than six months of curfews and a ban on travel between Spain's 17 regions under a state of emergency which was imposed in late October, Spaniards were afforded new freedoms when the measure expired in the early hours of Sunday.

But the images of hundreds of people joyfully celebrating in the streets of Madrid, Barcelona and other Spanish cities without masks or social distancing made Monday's front pages and sparked much debate online.

With nearly 79,000 deaths and more than 3.5 million infections, Spain has been badly hit by the pandemic, with the pictures provoking a backlash, particularly politicians quick to blame the government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"With Sanchez, we've gone from a state of emergency to a state of chaos," fumed opposition leader Pablo Casado who heads the right-wing Popular Party.

In his editorial, the justice minister pointed out that 28 percent of the population had already received a first dose of the vaccine, saying that in areas where it might be necessary to reimpose restrictions on fundamental rights, "judicial authorisation must be sought".

With local court approval, the regions can still limit the opening hours of shops, bars and restaurants as well as their capacity. And if courts deny permission, the regions can appeal the decision to Spain's Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Barcelona Madrid Spain October Sunday From Government Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

3 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

5 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.