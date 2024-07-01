Open Menu

Spain V Georgia Euro 2024 Starting Line-ups

Published July 01, 2024

Spain v Georgia Euro 2024 starting line-ups

Cologne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last-16 fixture between Spain and Georgia in Cologne on Sunday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Spain (4-2-3-1)

Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Nico Williams; Alvaro Morata (capt)

Coach: Luis de la Fuente (ESP)

Georgia (3-5-2)

Giorgi Mamardashvili; Giorgi Gvelesiani, Guram Kashia (capt), Lasha Dvali; Otar Kakabadze, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Otar Kiteishvili, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Luka Lochoshvili; Georges Mikautadze, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Coach: Willy Sagnol (FRA)

Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)

More Stories From World