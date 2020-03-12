UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Virus Toll Soars To Nearly 3,000 Cases With 84 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:54 PM

Coronavirus infections in Spain soared to nearly 3,000 on Thursday as the number of deaths almost doubled, rising to 84, the health ministry said

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Coronavirus infections in Spain soared to nearly 3,000 on Thursday as the number of deaths almost doubled, rising to 84, the health ministry said.

As of 1200 GMT, there were 2,968 cases in Spain, up from 2,140 at 1700 GMT on Wednesday, a ministry statement said, with deaths leaping to 84 from 48 within the same time frame.

