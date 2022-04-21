UrduPoint.com

Spain Waiting For Autopsy Results To Confirm Suicide Of Ex-Novatek Board Member Protosenya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 06:50 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Suicide is considered as the main version of the death of Sergey Protosenya, ex-deputy chairman of the board of Russian gas major Novatek, in Spain, but the authorities are waiting for the results of the autopsy, a source in the Catalan police told RIA Novosti.

"All signs point to it being a suicide," the source said.

However, he added that "the authorities will wait for the results of the autopsy before confirming this hypothesis."

Spanish authorities notified Russian diplomats of the death of Protosenya and his family, the source said.

Protosenya, his wife and daughter were found dead in Spain. It is assumed that the man killed his daughter and wife while they were sleeping, and then committed suicide.

