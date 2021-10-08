UrduPoint.com

Spain Wants To Involve Public In Consultations On NATO - Prime Minister

Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:23 PM

Spain Wants to Involve Public in Consultations on NATO - Prime Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Spanish government intends to launch consultations on matters to do with NATO with the country's citizens, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.

"The Spanish government wants NATO Summit to be an opportunity to open up a conversation with civil society. Civil society in Spain can be aware of the important role the NATO plays in the security of our country. And we intend to open up, as I said before, different conversations with civil society to have this important message reach the public," Sanchez said during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Madrid.

Sanchez noted that current priority of Spain and the bloc is to guarantee the unity and cohesion of the alliance's member states.

"I am sure that Spain, like all NATO members, intends to strengthen our alliance within NATO," the prime minister added.

The NATO Summit will take place in Madrid on June 29-30, 2022, and will focus on updating NATO's strategy in order to prepare for the challenges of the next decade.

