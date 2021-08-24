UrduPoint.com

Spain Warns Will Have To Leave People Behind In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 01:44 PM

Spain warns will have to leave people behind in Afghanistan

Spain will not be able to rescue all Afghans who served Spanish missions in Afghanistan because of the "dramatic" situation on the ground, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Spain will not be able to rescue all Afghans who served Spanish missions in Afghanistan because of the "dramatic" situation on the ground, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said Tuesday.

"We will evacuate as many people as possible but there are people who will stay behind for reasons that do not depend on us, but on the situation there," she said during an interview with news radio Cadena Ser.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Defence Minister Spain All

Recent Stories

Laos speeds up COVID-19 vaccination program

Laos speeds up COVID-19 vaccination program

46 seconds ago
 Thailand's exports expand 20 pct in July

Thailand's exports expand 20 pct in July

48 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 91 more lives, active cases tally ..

COVID-19 claims 91 more lives, active cases tally cross 91,000

50 seconds ago
 Hong Kong reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 Japan to support fish industry if controversial re ..

Japan to support fish industry if controversial release of treated radioactive w ..

10 minutes ago
 UK Defense Secretary Says Afghanistan Exit Deadlin ..

UK Defense Secretary Says Afghanistan Exit Deadline Extension 'Unlikely'

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.