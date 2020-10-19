Spain Welcomes Peaceful Development of Election in Bolivia - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The Spanish government has welcomed the peaceful development of the presidential election in Bolivia and urged all parties concerned to wait up for the final results in an orderly manner, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Bolivia held a presidential election on Sunday. The Supreme Electoral Court was due to announce the official outcome on Monday evening, but postponed the announcement until the next morning for the sake of "transparency and confidence in the results."

"The Spanish government welcomes the peaceful development of the election day in Bolivia held yesterday," the Spanish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Madrid described the Bolivian presidential election as an "important milestone ending the social and institutional crisis," which followed the period of political uncertainty in the wake of the 2019 election.

Despite the peaceful development of the elections, the Spanish ministry has encouraged all Bolivian political actors and citizens to "maintain the peaceful attitude while the votes are being tallied up."

The race was between Luis Arce, a candidate of the Movement for Socialism party, aligned with ousted president Evo Morales, and Carlos Mesa, a centrist former president himself. According to preliminary results, Arce is leading with over 50 percent of the vote.