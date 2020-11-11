Spain Will First to Vaccinate People Over 65, Health Workers Against COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) People over the age of 65 and health workers will be the first to be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease in Spain once the country obtains the doses of Pfizer vaccine in early 2021, Spanish news agency Vanguardia reported on Wednesday citing sources close to the team who prepare vaccine strategy.

The second priority group to be vaccinated will be those who are at risk due to their state of health as well as transport operators, security forces and workers who are unable to maintain social distance or vulnerable socioeconomic groups.

According to the news agency, young people will be the last to be vaccinated. The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that the vaccine will be widely available by 2022.

Earlier on Tuesday Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa announced that Spain expects to get 20 million doses of vaccine developed by Pfizer in collaboration with German company BioNTech at the beginning of 2021. The supply should enable up to 10 million Spanish people to be vaccinated against coronavirus infection.