Spain Will Not Deliver Heavy Weaponry To Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Spain Will Not Deliver Heavy Weaponry to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Madrid is not considering the possibility of transferring heavy weapons to Ukraine, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Thursday.

"We are making joint decisions, and this issue is not on the agenda at the moment," Albares told reporters at a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels, as quoted by the Europa Press news agency.

Spain has already delivered military equipment and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while also supporting sanctions and providing political support, the minister went on.

"Spain supports all measures necessary for Kiev to establish control over (Ukrainian) territory, and to enable its army to defend the democratically elected government," Albares added.

Madrid has so far provided 4,500 Ukrainian refugees with temporary protection, allowing them to obtain a residence permit with the right to work. However, the total number of Ukrainian refugees who headed to Spain since Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine is unclear. Refugee centers have been opened in Madrid, Barcelona and Alicante.

