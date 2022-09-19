UrduPoint.com

Spain Will Not Develop Nuclear Power Plants Amid Energy Crisis - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The authorities of Spain have decided not to opt for the development of nuclear power plants amid the EU energy crisis, Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Reyes Maroto said on Monday.

"We have the opportunity and we must not back down. Some suggest returning to nuclear or coal-fired power, as Germany is currently doing. Germany has no choice, because the suspension of Russian gas supplies has had a greater impact on it. But we are in a different position," Maroto told the Europa Press news agency.

Spain will promote measures to strengthen its energy efficiency, as well as support the development of renewable energy sources, considering that the country has significant resources of both solar and hydro power, the minister said, adding that the government will soon announce an investment package for the development of the renewable energy sector.

Earlier in September, Spanish Minister for the Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera said that the number of solar panels on the roofs of houses in Spain has already increased 10 times during 2022, adding that this figure will only grow as public buildings such as hospitals and schools get involved.

Spain is one of the sunniest countries in Europe, with about 300 sunny days a year.

Europe is currently facing an unprecedented rise in energy prices and inflation exacerbated by Western sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. Over the past year, the price of electricity in Spain has increased by 49.4%, while consumer inflation accelerated to 10.7%, as of late July.

