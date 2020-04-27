Spain Withdraws Request for NATO Aid as Coronavirus Peak Passes - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Spain has withdrawn the request for NATO assistance in the fight against the coronavirus after passing the peak of the outbreak, media have said.

The Spanish armed forces asked NATO partners on March 23 to help them procure masks, tests and ventilators for the civilian population. A Spanish daily, El Pais, said Spain had received only a tenth of what was needed.

"Spain, at this time, does not require any additional help from NATO countries," the letter, seen by newspaper, reads.

Spain's call for help was reportedly answered by Germany, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Turkey.

The government praised NATO's "invaluable" humanitarian aid and did not rule out turning to allies again in the future, given the "unpredictable" nature of the health crisis.