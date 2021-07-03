Spain Witnesses Historic Drop in Unemployment - Government

The unemployment in Spain fell by 4.41%, or 166,911 people, in June compared to May, hitting a new historical record for the second consecutive month, the Spanish government said on Twitter

Spain saw the largest drop in unemployment in May when 129,378 people found jobs. However, this number further increased in June.

"The unemployment fell by 166,911 people in June, a new historic record for the second consecutive month. It occurs in all the Autonomous Communities, both in men and women," the government said on Friday.

Over the past four months, the registered unemployment has decreased by 394,450 people.

As the unemployment rate among Spanish youth is the highest in all of the European Union, the government noted that this indicator fell by 18.3% in the last 4 months.

According to the Spanish government, the total number of unemployed in the 40-million-people nation in June was 3,614,339. In addition, 40% of people under 25 years old are unemployed.