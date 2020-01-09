UrduPoint.com
Spain's 1st Coalition Gov't In Decades To Have 3 Female Deputy Prime Ministers - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:13 PM

Spain's first coalition government in decades, comprising representatives of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) and the far-left Unidas Podemos alliance under the helm of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, will have four deputy prime ministers, three of whom are women, a first in Spanish politics, a governmental source said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Spain's first coalition government in decades, comprising representatives of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) and the far-left Unidas Podemos alliance under the helm of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, will have four deputy prime ministers, three of whom are women, a first in Spanish politics, a governmental source said on Thursday.

Media have reported that Carmen Calvo, the deputy prime minister for territorial coordination, will retain her position, while Nadia Calvino, who was the economy minister, will be in charge of economic policies. Former Minister for the Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera will meanwhile become the deputy prime minister for environment.

The fourth deputy is Pablo Iglesias, the leader of the Unidas Podemos alliance, and will be in charge of social rights and sustainable development.

Four other Podemos members will serve as the ministers for equality, labor, universities and consumer affairs.

On Tuesday, the Spanish parliament voted to back PSOE leader Sanchez as prime minister, ending almost a year of political uncertainty. Sanchez was endorsed in a 167-165 vote, with 18 abstentions. The vote split along ideological lines, with Podemos helping Sanchez secure a simple majority, the nationalists voting against and Catalan pro-independence lawmakers abstaining.

Throughout 2019, Spain was in a protracted political crisis. Two snap parliamentary elections were called in April and November, with both elections failing to return a majority. Sanchez had served as acting prime minister since the April election.

