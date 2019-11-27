(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Acting Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles will be temporarily replacing outgoing top diplomat Josep Borrell, who is set to take helm of the European External Action Service, a source in the country's government told Sputnik

The official decision on Robles' appointment would be made at a government meeting on Friday, according to the source.

Robles is likely to serve as caretaker foreign minister until Spain forms a new government. Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been holding coalition talks after his Socialist Workers' Party fell short of an outright majority in the November 10 general election.

The new European Commission, of which Borrell is a part of, will take over on December 1.