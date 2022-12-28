(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Spanish airline Air Nostrum on Tuesday canceled 37 flights as pilots from the Sepla union have gone on strike, media reported.

The strike will continue on December 29 and 30, as well as on January 2 and 3, Spanish news agency EFE reported.

A total of 289 flights are canceled, the agency added.

People who have already bought tickets for the canceled flights can demand a full refund or a free ticket of the same category if seats are available, according to the report.