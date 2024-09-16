Spain's Alex Palou Wins Third IndyCar Season Title
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Spain's Alex Palou won his third IndyCar title in four years on Sunday, with an 11th-placed finish in the season-ending Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee, enough to secure the crown.
Palou arrived in Nashville atop the standings with only Australian Will Power within striking distance.
But a seat belt problem forced Power into an early pit stop and effectively out of the championship running.
He finished 24th in the race won by Colton Herta and Palou, who won his first IndyCar title in 2021, became the first repeat champion since Dario Franchitti won three titles from 2009 to 2011.
"Super proud. It's been an amazing year," said Palou, who at 27 years and five months old became the second-youngest driver to win a third IndyCar title. Sam Hornish was 27 years and two months old when he claimed his third crown in 2006.
"I'm happy we got the championship back home," Palou added.
Palou brought a 33-point lead into the final race -- an advantage cut by 10 points two weeks ago in Milwaukee when a battery failure on the pace lap proved costly.
He was 15th fastest in qualifying on Saturday, but due to a grid penalty for an illegal engine change he started in the 24th spot as Power qualified fourth.
But Power's seat belt drama meant Palou's title was essentially sealed 13 laps into the 206-lap race.
"My belt came off!" Power radioed to his crew before heading into the pits.
He was five laps down before the problem was solved and he was back on the track.
"I was driving down the front stretch there, and I just felt a pop on the lap belt," Power said. "That's a very abnormal thing. I don't know what went wrong. Very strange failure.
"I've never had that before. You have engine failures, gearbox failures. I had a belt failure.
"Disappointing, but big congrats to Alex," Power added. "A tough guy to beat."
Herta stalked and passed Pato O'Ward on Lap 202 to earn his first career oval victory and finish second in the final season standings. New Zealand's Scott McLaughlin was third and Power was fourth overall.
"I'm so happy," Herta said. "We knew we were going to have a hot rod in the race. It's been an amazing year. I just saw I finished second in the championship, which is awesome. Hoping to do a little bit better next year."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
More Stories From World
-
Mexico president enacts contested law to elect all judges10 minutes ago
-
Bebinca strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since 1949: state media20 minutes ago
-
Villa return to Champions League primed to ruffle feathers again30 minutes ago
-
Slot gets first taste of Liverpool pressure after honeymoon period30 minutes ago
-
Mbappe bolstering holders Madrid's Champions League ambitions30 minutes ago
-
Rahm wins LIV Golf Chicago and 2024 individual crown1 hour ago
-
Mexico president signs contested judicial reforms into law1 hour ago
-
Trump safe after apparent assassination attempt, person in custody1 hour ago
-
Trump safe as F.B.I. investigates apparent attempted assassination1 hour ago
-
Eight migrants die in Channel crossing attempt1 hour ago
-
Bebinca strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since 19492 hours ago
-
Trump safe after apparent assassination attempt, person in custody2 hours ago