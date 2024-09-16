(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Spain's Alex Palou won his third IndyCar title in four years on Sunday, with an 11th-placed finish in the season-ending Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee, enough to secure the crown.

Palou arrived in Nashville atop the standings with only Australian Will Power within striking distance.

But a seat belt problem forced Power into an early pit stop and effectively out of the championship running.

He finished 24th in the race won by Colton Herta and Palou, who won his first IndyCar title in 2021, became the first repeat champion since Dario Franchitti won three titles from 2009 to 2011.

"Super proud. It's been an amazing year," said Palou, who at 27 years and five months old became the second-youngest driver to win a third IndyCar title. Sam Hornish was 27 years and two months old when he claimed his third crown in 2006.

"I'm happy we got the championship back home," Palou added.

Palou brought a 33-point lead into the final race -- an advantage cut by 10 points two weeks ago in Milwaukee when a battery failure on the pace lap proved costly.

He was 15th fastest in qualifying on Saturday, but due to a grid penalty for an illegal engine change he started in the 24th spot as Power qualified fourth.

But Power's seat belt drama meant Palou's title was essentially sealed 13 laps into the 206-lap race.

"My belt came off!" Power radioed to his crew before heading into the pits.

He was five laps down before the problem was solved and he was back on the track.

"I was driving down the front stretch there, and I just felt a pop on the lap belt," Power said. "That's a very abnormal thing. I don't know what went wrong. Very strange failure.

"I've never had that before. You have engine failures, gearbox failures. I had a belt failure.

"Disappointing, but big congrats to Alex," Power added. "A tough guy to beat."

Herta stalked and passed Pato O'Ward on Lap 202 to earn his first career oval victory and finish second in the final season standings. New Zealand's Scott McLaughlin was third and Power was fourth overall.

"I'm so happy," Herta said. "We knew we were going to have a hot rod in the race. It's been an amazing year. I just saw I finished second in the championship, which is awesome. Hoping to do a little bit better next year."