UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Alicante Airport Reopens Day After Fire

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:22 PM

Spain's Alicante airport reopens day after fire

Spain's Alicante airport reopened Thursday afternoon after a closure of nearly 24 hours because of a fire on the roof of the building, frustrating thousands of tourists heading for the Mediterranean coast

Alicante, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Spain's Alicante airport reopened Thursday afternoon after a closure of nearly 24 hours because of a fire on the roof of the building, frustrating thousands of tourists heading for the Mediterranean coast.

The airport "has gradually resumed operations" since 2 pm (1300 GMT), Spanish airport authority Aena said in a Tweet.

Firefighters were still working on Thursday morning to extinguish the blaze on the roof of the building, which covered some 1,200 square meters (13,000 square feet).

Authorities are still not sure what caused the fire to break out on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of passengers and personnel.

The fire forced 46 flights which were due to land or depart from Alicante to be diverted to other Spanish airports in the region. On Wednesday 32 flights were affected by the blaze.

Several passengers told Spanish media that they had to take taxis or buses to airports in Valencia, about 160 kilometres (100 miles) away, or Murcia, a distance of some 80 kilometres, to catch alternative flights.

Related Topics

Fire Alicante Murcia Valencia Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Lega Leader Salvini Says Opposes All Anti-Semitism ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Senator Mocks Estonia's 'Confused' Top Dip ..

2 minutes ago

Measures taken to ensure good governance, revampin ..

2 minutes ago

12 Police officers transferred

2 minutes ago

EU Commission Allocates $25.4 Mln to Support South ..

6 minutes ago

Indian Police Arrest 5 People After Preventing Lar ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.