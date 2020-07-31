UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Amadeus Rocked By Collapse Of Flight Bookings

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:13 PM

Spain's Amadeus rocked by collapse of flight bookings

Spain's Amadeus, the world's biggest travel reservations company, posted an adjusted quarterly loss of 231 million euros ($275 million) Friday due to the collapse in flight bookings provoked by the pandemic

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Spain's Amadeus, the world's biggest travel reservations company, posted an adjusted quarterly loss of 231 million Euros ($275 million) Friday due to the collapse in flight bookings provoked by the pandemic.

Throughout the first half of the year, its adjusted loss reached nearly 90 million euros, Amadeus said. The company does not publish its net results.

Amadeus is a reservations platform for airlines, travel agencies and internet booking sites which also handles rail reservations, hotel chains and airport IT.

"The second quarter of the year was a very difficult moment globally for the travel industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Amadeus chief executive Luis Maroto in a statement.

"Large-scale lockdowns in different places had a major impact on travel, flight scheduling and on ticket reservations.

. and on the volume of passengers," he said.

In the second quarter, reservations via travel agencies using Madrid-based Amadeus' booking system fell by 113 percent compared with the same period in 2019.

Throughout the first half, the number of passengers flying through bookings with Amadeus fell to 415 million, a figure half that of the same period in 2019.

Revenue plunged 73 percent to 442 million euros in the first half.

Since the end of May, Amadeus has seen a rise in the number of scheduled flights as well as air traffic and reservations, but the situation "remains very uncertain", Maroto said.

The group said it would start a cost-cutting exercise to reduce expenses by 250 million euros a year, which follows a planned cut of 300 million announced in the first quarter.

Related Topics

Internet World Hotel Company Traffic Same May 2019 Industry Million Airport

Recent Stories

Human Fraternity Document a source of inspiration: ..

1 hour ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB's Chief Financial Offi ..

1 hour ago

Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed on Aug 5 to express ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General Sends Eid al-Adha Message to ..

1 hour ago

Rescue DG’s appointment challenged before LHC

1 hour ago

Nearly 60% of Russians Say They Trust President Pu ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.