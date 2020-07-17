(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Spain's autonomous region of Aragon has decided to eliminate more than 90,000 mink due to the coronavirus infection, the authorities said on Thursday.

The elimination will take place at a farm in La Puebla de Valverde municipality, where 87 percent of the animals have been diagnosed with the disease, despite showing no symptoms.

"We have ordered that all of the animals be put to death," Joaquin Olona, an agriculture adviser to the Aragonian government, said.

The farm in question was temporarily shut down in late May after seven of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

Spain has confirmed a total of 257,494 cases, 7,111 of them in Aragon, along with a death toll of 28,413.