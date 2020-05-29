UrduPoint.com
Spain's Autonomous Community Of Valencia Registers 2 Imported COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Two imported cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Spain's autonomous community of Valencia for the first time since the shutdown of borders in March, media reported on Friday, citing the local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Two imported cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Spain's autonomous community of Valencia for the first time since the shutdown of borders in March, media reported on Friday, citing the local authorities.

According to El Confidencial news outlet, a total of 24 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the region, and two of them turned out to be imported from the United States.

According to the local health authorities, both patients "did not arrive in Valencia directly," and got there through several airports.

Upon arrival in the city, they did not observe the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

As of Thursday, Spain has registered 237,906 COVID-19 cases across the country, with 27,119 related fatalities.

On April 28, the authorities introduced a four-stage plan for lifting the lockdown, with the regions moving from stage to stage based on their epidemiological situation. The first round began on May 11.

