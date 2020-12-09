MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The biggest amusement park in Spain, PortAventura World, will remain closed until the end of March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Wednesday.

"The exceptional measures adopted by the health authorities to contain COVID-19 do not allow us to open the resort and offer our clients the Christmas experience at PortAventura World, so it will remain closed until the opening of the new season, scheduled for 27 March 2021," the park said on its official website.

The park also pledged to take all the necessary precautions and expects to start a new season next year.

PortAventura World is one of the biggest recreational complexes in Europe. It contains two amusement parks ” Port Aventura and Ferrari Land ” as well a water park, six hotels, three golf courses and a conference hall. In 2019, about 5.2 million people visited PortAventura World.