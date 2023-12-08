Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino on Friday won the race to lead the European Investment Bank, the bloc's lending arm whose significance has grown since war broke out in Ukrain

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino on Friday won the race to lead the European Investment Bank, the bloc's lending arm whose significance has grown since war broke out in Ukraine.

The top post at the Luxembourg-based EIB attracted some of the biggest names in European politics, including the European Union's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, who had stepped down temporarily to run.

"We've come to a conclusion and a consensus around the candidacy of Nadia Calvino as the next president of the EIB," Belgian finance minister Vincent Van Peteghem said after a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

"With Nadia, we have a strong next president of the EIB," he added.

Belgium led the recruitment process since the country holds the rotating presidency of the EIB's board of governors.