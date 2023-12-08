Open Menu

Spain's Calvino Beats Vestager To Head Bloc's Lender

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Spain's Calvino beats Vestager to head bloc's lender

Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino on Friday won the race to lead the European Investment Bank, the bloc's lending arm whose significance has grown since war broke out in Ukrain

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino on Friday won the race to lead the European Investment Bank, the bloc's lending arm whose significance has grown since war broke out in Ukraine.

The top post at the Luxembourg-based EIB attracted some of the biggest names in European politics, including the European Union's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, who had stepped down temporarily to run.

"We've come to a conclusion and a consensus around the candidacy of Nadia Calvino as the next president of the EIB," Belgian finance minister Vincent Van Peteghem said after a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

"With Nadia, we have a strong next president of the EIB," he added.

Belgium led the recruitment process since the country holds the rotating presidency of the EIB's board of governors.

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union Bank Brussels Van Lead Spain Belgium Post Top Race Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Proposals to conserve five monuments including two ..

Proposals to conserve five monuments including two historical forts sent to Punj ..

3 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar meets delegation from world's leading in ..

Ishaq Dar meets delegation from world's leading investment institutions

3 minutes ago
 Israeli forces kill 6 Palestinians in West Bank ra ..

Israeli forces kill 6 Palestinians in West Bank raid: ministry

2 minutes ago
 ICT magistrate arrests 28 proffesional beggars fro ..

ICT magistrate arrests 28 proffesional beggars from different sectors

10 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi questions world conscience ..

President Dr Arif Alvi questions world conscience over Gaza killings; says unequ ..

10 minutes ago
 Sixth Maritime Security Workshop participants visi ..

Sixth Maritime Security Workshop participants visits NHQ

10 minutes ago
SECP Commissioner Insurance Highlights Takaful Pot ..

SECP Commissioner Insurance Highlights Takaful Potential at 6th Annual IIAL Conf ..

10 minutes ago
 UK teacher's death puts spotlight on school inspec ..

UK teacher's death puts spotlight on school inspections

10 minutes ago
 Sindh govt plans to induct 180 electric buses

Sindh govt plans to induct 180 electric buses

15 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly rise before US jobs

Stock markets mostly rise before US jobs

15 minutes ago
 Peshawar Region wins Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Cha ..

Peshawar Region wins Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Championship trophy

15 minutes ago
 SBP injects Rs.4564.1 billion into market

SBP injects Rs.4564.1 billion into market

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World