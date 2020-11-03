UrduPoint.com
Spain's Castilla And Leon Community Shuts Hotels, Restaurants From Fri Over COVID -Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Spain's Castilla and Leon Community Shuts Hotels, Restaurants From Fri Over COVID -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Spanish community of Castilla and Leon will close hotels, restaurants, commercial centers and fitness centers starting Friday, Spanish news agency Mundo reported on Tuesday, citing President of the Junta of Castilla and Leon Alfonso Fernandez Manueco.

The regional authorities adopted the measures at an extraordinary meeting with a group of experts in the community. The restrictions will take effect on November 6.

According to Manueco, the restaurants will be closed except for those that prepare food for takeaway and delivery. The fitness centers will also be closed except for training sites for professional athletes.

Retail trade will be kept open.

The community maintains a curfew from 10 p.m. (00:00 GMT) to 6 a.m. and restrictions on gatherings amounting to six people.

On October 25, the Spanish government introduced a regime of high alert that provides for a curfew and other restrictions throughout the country. This regime is in effect for 15 days and the congress of deputies will decide on its extension this Thursday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the community of Castilla and Leon has registered 93,745 positive coronavirus cases, of which 2,936 people died in hospitals. In general, Spain has detected over 1,240,000 COVID-19 patients, 36,257 of whom have died.

