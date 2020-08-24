UrduPoint.com
Spain's Catalonia Bans Gatherings Of Over 10 People To Prevent Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:51 PM

The authorities of Spain's Catalonia autonomous region are imposing additional measures to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases, including a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, the president of the Catalan government, Quim Torra, said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The authorities of Spain's Catalonia autonomous region are imposing additional measures to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases, including a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, the president of the Catalan government, Quim Torra, said on Monday.

Torra also promised to perform approximately 500,000 tests in schools from September 15 to November 15.

"We need to undertake everything possible in the coming three weeks because in any case we have to keep on working and we have to open schools anyway ... We need to bend the curve in this three weeks. This is not just a medical issue, not only [an issue] of a most severe economic, social crisis, but an education issue as well," Torra said at a press conference broadcast by the 24 Horas tv channel.

The region has confirmed a total of 122,300 cases, including almost 13,000 fatalities.

Spain has registered 386,054 cases, including a death toll of 28,838.

