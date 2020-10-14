(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The government of the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia announced on Wednesday that the closure of bars and restaurants for 15 days was due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, media reported.

According to the El Pais newspaper, the regional coronavirus response authority ” the Catalan Civil Protection Territorial Plan (Procicat) ” approved the measure to slow down the spread of the disease. Restaurants and bars will provide home delivery and takeaway options. As of Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the region has risen to 290 per 100,000 residents, a new record since early April.

The Prociat has also banned non-professional sporting events and recommended that universities give their theory courses online.

The Catalan authorities have also decided to reduce the capacity of shopping mall visitors to 30 percent, according to the 24 Horas broadcaster.

The new measures will soon be officially announced during the regional health department's press conference.

Catalonia is a region of Spain with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Catalonia has registered more than 162,000 cases, with 26,203 recoveries and 5,883 related deaths. On the national level, Spain has so far recorded 896,086 cases and over 33,000 deaths