Spain's Catalonia Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus In Region - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:40 PM

Spain's Catalonia Confirms First Case of Coronavirus in Region - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Spain's autonomous community of Catalonia has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Tuesday, citing the region's Department of Health.

According to the Spanish El Pais newspaper, the patient is a 36-year-old Italian female living in Barcelona, who had visited northern Italy.

Earlier in the day, media reported that up to 1,000 people in a hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife were placed under quarantine after one visitor tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Quarantine conditions were imposed on all of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel's visitors after an Italian doctor over the age of 60 was confirmed to be infected ” the doctor had spent a week at the hotel.

To date, the COVID-19 outbreak has already left over 80,000 people infected worldwide, with the death toll of more than 2,700. Recovery rates are on the rise, however, with over 27,000 patients now having been discharged from hospitals around the globe.

