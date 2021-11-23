UrduPoint.com

The Catalan government decided on Tuesday to require COVID-19 certificates or health passes to enter bars, restaurants and gyms in Spain's autonomous community

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The Catalan government decided on Tuesday to require COVID-19 certificates or health passes to enter bars, restaurants and gyms in Spain's autonomous community.

Currently, Catalonia requires certificates or negative test results to go to nightclubs as well as concerts and festivals, and for celebrations in restaurants and hotels with indoor dancing.

The initiative must now be approved by Catalonia's supreme court.

As Spain is going through the sixth wave of the pandemic, its autonomous communities are considering the introduction of new restrictions.

