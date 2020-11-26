UrduPoint.com
Spain's Catalonia Plans To Extend Curfew For Another Three Months - Reports

Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:24 PM

Catalonia, a Spanish autonomous community, is mulling the extension of curfew for additional three months to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the region, Catalan Public Health Secretary Josep Maria Argimon said in an interview with the Catalan TV3 channel on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Catalonia, a Spanish autonomous community, is mulling the extension of curfew for additional three months to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the region, Catalan Public Health Secretary Josep Maria Argimon said in an interview with the Catalan TV3 channel on Thursday.

On October 25, Catalonia introduced the curfew in response to the proliferation of the COVID-19 infection, with restrictions taking effect from 10:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m. While the curfew has already been extended several times, Argimon suggested that the restrictions can be further maintained for another two or three months.

In the interview, Argimon also said that the regional authority was developing a package of measures concerning the rules for Christmas and New Year's celebration.

The plan may include the permission to gather in groups of no more than10 people and the modifications in the curfew on December 24 and 31. The residents of retirement centers may also be allowed to go out during the Christmas holidays, undergoing polymerase chain reaction tests to detect the COVID-19 infection before leaving and upon returning to the centers.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spain has registered over 1.6 million positive COVID-19 cases. For the last 24 hours 10,222 people have been infected and 369 patients have reportedly died in the country. To date, Catalonia has detected more than 304,700 positive cases and the death toll amounts to 15,657 people.

