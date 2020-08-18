UrduPoint.com
Spain's Chief Epidemiologist Mocked Online Over 'Soviet' Vaccine Slip

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Fernando Simon, the chief epidemiologist leading Spain's fight against the new coronavirus, was made fun of on Monday after referring to Russia's vaccine as "Soviet research."

Russia announced on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin had approved the world's first vaccine against COVID-19. The virus is believed to have made the leap from animals to humans sometime last year.

Simon was telling reporters that the European Union was keeping tabs on a number of vaccines, some of them European, but also US ones "and those produced in China and the Soviet Union."

The 57-year-old epidemiologist later cited "information provided in the Soviet research."

Social media users responded to the scientist's slip of the tongue, saying that they were excited to hear about research underway in Prussia and Austria-Hungary and that the Soviet Union was "always on our mind."

