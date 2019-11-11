UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Ciudadanos Leader Steps Down After Poll Drubbing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:48 PM

Spain's Ciudadanos leader steps down after poll drubbing

The leader of Spain's Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, stepped down on Monday, a day after the business-friendly party suffered a drubbing in a repeat general election

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The leader of Spain's Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, stepped down on Monday, a day after the business-friendly party suffered a drubbing in a repeat general election.

The party, which has been rocked by internal divisions over strategy, won just 10 seats in the 350-seat parliament in Sunday's polls, down from 57 seats in the previous ballot in April.

Related Topics

Parliament Rivera Spain April Sunday From Election 2018

Recent Stories

All regional economies performing except for Pakis ..

50 seconds ago

Kremlin Expects Situation in Bolivia to Develop La ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs: DLC made 130,000 customs transactio ..

12 minutes ago

Playback singer A Nayyar remembered

3 minutes ago

Azadi March: PMA suffers Rs 42m loss due to closur ..

3 minutes ago

District overseas committee resolves overseas' pro ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.