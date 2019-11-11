(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The leader of Spain's Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, stepped down on Monday, a day after the business-friendly party suffered a drubbing in a repeat general election.

The party, which has been rocked by internal divisions over strategy, won just 10 seats in the 350-seat parliament in Sunday's polls, down from 57 seats in the previous ballot in April.