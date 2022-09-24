(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The Spanish Civil Guard said on Friday that it arrested 49 members of a drug trafficking organization and seized more than 14 tonnes (almost 31,000 Pounds) of drugs during the special operation.

"The Civil Guard, within the framework of the Baree operation, has arrested 49 members of a criminal organization that transported large quantities of hashish on the coast of (southwestern Spanish city) Cadiz and along the Guadalquivir river. In total, more than 14 tonnes of hashish have been seized," the agency said in a statement.

According to the statement, this organization had huge volumes of drug trafficking, and in one month the criminals managed to transport 20 tonnes of hashish from Morocco to Spain.

The investigation began in December 2021, when law enforcement officers discovered that a criminal organization, led by several people with criminal experience in drug dealing, was transporting large amounts of hashish along the coast of Cadiz.