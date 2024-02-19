Open Menu

Spain's Conservatives Keep Control Of Regional Stronghold

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Spain's conservatives keep control of regional stronghold

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Spain's opposition conservative party retained control of Galicia, its traditional stronghold, in a tight regional election on Sunday, a boost for its under-fire leader.

The Popular Party (PP) won 47.5 percent of the vote, giving it an absolute majority of 40 seats in the 75-seat regional parliament, official results with 95.5 percent of the vote counted showed.

The party has governed Galicia since 2009, winning majorities in each of the last four elections under Alberto Nunez Feijoo who in 2022 left the rural northwestern region of some 2.7 million residents to become national party leader.

Polls in recent weeks had suggested the race was tightening, raising the possibility that a surging left-wing nationalist BNG party and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists might together secure an absolute majority to oust the PP from power.

The BNG did boost its results, getting 25 seats, picking up votes at the expense of the Socialist party, which only won nine.

But even though the PP won two fewer seats than at the last election in 2020, it still has enough to continue to govern alone.

The election came as Feijoo was under fire after he announced last weekend he was in favour of granting a conditional pardon to the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont over his role in the region's failed 2017 independence push.

He said he had even studied "for 24 hours" an amnesty for separatists before ruling it out.

Under his leadership, the PP has consistently blasted Sanchez for offering an amnesty to Puigdemont and hundreds of other Catalan separatists in exchange for parliamentary support from two Catalan separatist groups to form a new government following July's inconclusive national elections.

Feijoo has repeatedly called the controversial amnesty -- which still must be approved by parliament -- a "humiliation" and the PP has staged large demonstrations against it.

His apparent U-turn upset members of his party and left him open to accusations of hypocrisy.

"In the morning he negotiates a rally and pardons and in the afternoon, he protests against the separatists," Sanchez said Thursday at a campaign rally in Galicia.

Related Topics

Election Fire Prime Minister Exchange Parliament Vote Independence Spain July Sunday 2017 2020 From Government Race Million Opposition

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

18 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

1 day ago
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

1 day ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

1 day ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

1 day ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

1 day ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

1 day ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

1 day ago

More Stories From World