Spain's Conservatives Retake Madrid In Coalition With Right Parties

Sat 15th June 2019 | 07:44 PM

Spain's Conservatives Retake Madrid in Coalition With Right Parties

The candidate for the Spanish conservative People's Party (PP) became mayor of Madrid on Saturday after making a coalition pact with right parties to retake the capital from the left

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) The candidate for the Spanish conservative People's Party (PP) became mayor of Madrid on Saturday after making a coalition pact with right parties to retake the capital from the left.

Jose Luis Martinez Almeida was backed by 30 of 57 municipal deputies from the PP, the populist Citizens and the far-right Vox party.

Citizens' candidate will become deputy mayor.

Madrid's outgoing Mayor Manuela Carmena of the left-wing Mas Madrid party came first in May's municipal elections with 19 votes but fell short of an absolute majority despite a deal with Socialists.

The 75-year-old retired judge, who has been mayor in Madrid for four years, was greeted by hundreds of supporters as she left the city hall who shouted "Thank you, Manuela!"

