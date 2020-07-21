The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain has increased by 400 percent in just a month since the government lifted the coronavirus-related state of alert, according to data published by the country's Ministry of Health

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain has increased by 400 percent in just a month since the government lifted the coronavirus-related state of alert, according to data published by the country's Ministry of Health.

Since June 21, when the state of alert was lifted, a total of 18,564 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in Spain, 99 people died, 1,154 people were hospitalized and 93 of them were admitted to intensive care units, according to the ministry.

In just over two weeks, the number of cases increased threefold: from 8.76 cases per 100,000 people on July 3 to 27.39 per 100,000 on July 20.

The epidemiological environment has been the gravest in the northeastern region of Catalonia and the neighboring Aragon region, according to the ministry.

The Catalan authorities have recommended that residents do not leave home unless for essential reasons, but the recommendation was apparently largely disregarded by people.

In Aragon, the authorities have urged residents to refrain from entering or exiting the capital of Zaragoza.

In the majority of Spanish regions, save for Madrid and the Canary Islands, wearing a face mask is mandatory in public spaces and streets, alongside the ongoing 2-meter social distancing rule.

Spain has from the very start of the pandemic been among Europe's hardest-hit countries. As of Tuesday, the Spanish authorities have confirmed close to 265,000 COVID-19 cases, including almost 28,400 fatalities, as the regional case count in Europe is approaching 3 million.

According to an inquiry by the Spanish Health Ministry into projected herd immunity, some 2.3 million citizens, or 5.2 percent, could have developed antibodies to COVID-19 at this point.