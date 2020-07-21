UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Coronavirus Case Toll Up 400% Since Canceling Restrictions - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:11 PM

Spain's Coronavirus Case Toll Up 400% Since Canceling Restrictions - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain has increased by 400 percent in just a month since the government lifted the coronavirus-related state of alert, according to data published by the country's Ministry of Health

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain has increased by 400 percent in just a month since the government lifted the coronavirus-related state of alert, according to data published by the country's Ministry of Health.

Since June 21, when the state of alert was lifted, a total of 18,564 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in Spain, 99 people died, 1,154 people were hospitalized and 93 of them were admitted to intensive care units, according to the ministry.

In just over two weeks, the number of cases increased threefold: from 8.76 cases per 100,000 people on July 3 to 27.39 per 100,000 on July 20.

The epidemiological environment has been the gravest in the northeastern region of Catalonia and the neighboring Aragon region, according to the ministry.

The Catalan authorities have recommended that residents do not leave home unless for essential reasons, but the recommendation was apparently largely disregarded by people.

In Aragon, the authorities have urged residents to refrain from entering or exiting the capital of Zaragoza.

In the majority of Spanish regions, save for Madrid and the Canary Islands, wearing a face mask is mandatory in public spaces and streets, alongside the ongoing 2-meter social distancing rule.

Spain has from the very start of the pandemic been among Europe's hardest-hit countries. As of Tuesday, the Spanish authorities have confirmed close to 265,000 COVID-19 cases, including almost 28,400 fatalities, as the regional case count in Europe is approaching 3 million.

According to an inquiry by the Spanish Health Ministry into projected herd immunity, some 2.3 million citizens, or 5.2 percent, could have developed antibodies to COVID-19 at this point.

Related Topics

Europe Immunity Died Alert Zaragoza Madrid Spain June July From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Marseille set to sign Argentina's Balerdi: reports ..

5 minutes ago

Multan Electric Power Company holds 200 electricit ..

5 minutes ago

Livestock establishes 36 sites for sale, purchase ..

5 minutes ago

Corps Commanders' Conference reviews operational r ..

5 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Discussed 5G, Free Trade Deal During ' ..

9 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy releases his new song

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.