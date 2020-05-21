UrduPoint.com
Spain's Coronavirus Deaths Fall Below 50 As Cases Continue To Slow Down

Thu 21st May 2020

Spain's Coronavirus Deaths Fall Below 50 as Cases Continue to Slow Down

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Spain saw the daily increase in coronavirus-related deaths fell below 50 on Thursday as new infection cases continue to slow down, according to Health Ministry figures.

Further 48 coronavirus patients died in the country in the past 24 hours. This is the fifth consecutive day with fewer than a hundred deaths.

The number of new confirmed cases rose by 344 to 233,037, continuing the downward trend seen in the past few weeks. There were 416 cases reported the day before.

The parliament voted on Wednesday to extend the nationwide "state of alarm" until June 7. Spain went into lockdown on March 17, which was relaxed in parts of the country on May 11. The government hopes to return to normal by the end of June.

Your Thoughts and Comments

