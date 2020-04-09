UrduPoint.com
Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 15,000 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 15,000 - Health Ministry

Spain's COVID-19 death toll has surged to 15,238 after increasing by 683 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Spain's COVID-19 death toll has surged to 15,238 after increasing by 683 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Apart from that, the country has registered 5,700 new COVID-19 cases over the same period of time, with the total count nearing 152,000. Over 48,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Spain since the beginning of the outbreak, and almost 90,000 cases remain active.

