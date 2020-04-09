(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Spain's COVID-19 death toll has surged to 15,238 after increasing by 683 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Apart from that, the country has registered 5,700 new COVID-19 cases over the same period of time, with the total count nearing 152,000. Over 48,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Spain since the beginning of the outbreak, and almost 90,000 cases remain active.