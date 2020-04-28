Spain's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 301 (331 yesterday) to 23,822 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Spain's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 301 (331 yesterday) to 23,822 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The country's number of COVID-19 cases has grown by 1,308 (1,831 yesterday) to 210,773 over the same period of time.

The number of recoveries has reached 102,500 after growing by 1,673 (2,144 yesterday) over the past 24 hours.

As many as 84,400 cases remain active.