MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Spain's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 325 (301 yesterday) to 24,275 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The country's number of COVID-19 cases has grown by 2,144 (1,308 yesterday) to 212,917 over the same period of time.

The number of recoveries now nears 109,000 after growing by 6,399 (1,673 yesterday) over the past 24 hours.

As many as 39,230 doctors have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Spain since the beginning of the outbreak.