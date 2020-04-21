As many as 430 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Spain over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 21,282, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) As many as 430 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Spain over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 21,282, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The country was reporting less fatalities during the past two days.

Spain's total number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 3,968 to 204,178 over the past 24 hours.

The number of recoveries has exceeded 85,000, growing by almost 2,000 over the given period.

More than 100,000 cases remain active.